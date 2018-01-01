Install & run – it's that simple!Get Started
As any good chef will attest to, keeping your workspaces clean and tidy is fundamental. We believe the same applies to software - keeping your projects free of unused code is fundamental practice of professional software development.
Take pride in your work. Keep it clean.
Periphery applies advanced analytical heuristics to identify unused code that a simple reference checker would have no hope of finding.
To Periphery code is more than a static graph of nodes and edges; Periphery mutates your application's structure in memory to detangle a multitude of self-referential, semantic & redundant references.
Redundant protocol conformance is a prime example of Periphery's analytical power.
................'Greeter' is unused
protocol Greeter { func greet() } class MyGreeter: Greeter { func greet() { print("Hello, World!") } } let greeter = MyGreeter() greeter.greet()
Periphery can identify protocols that are conformed to, but which are not directly used in a specialization. In this example,
Greeter can be removed.
These situations can be hard to identify with the naked eye, especially if the protocol is conformed to by multiple classes spanning multiple files.
Identification of assign-only properties is perfect for rooting out unused dependencies.
.................'presenter' is unused
class Greeter { static func make() -> Self { return self.init(presenter: inject()) } let presenter: Presenter init(presenter: Presenter) { self.presenter = presenter } func greet() { print("Hello, World!") } }
Periphery can identify properties that are assigned a value, but which are never read from.
Often when removing old features the focus is on deleting functions, properties once used by those functions can easily slip under the radar.
If you do dependency injection via the constructor, you'll love this feature!
Periphery outputs results in a format Xcode understands. Unused code is highlighted as warnings, just like you're accustomed to with other build warnings.
Integration is as simple as creating an Aggregate build target with a Run Script phase.
Keeping your code safe is no easy task, that's why Periphery is a downloadable tool.Periphery performs its analysis on your computer, your code stays on your computer. Simple.
Periphery runs in trial mode out of the box.
No registration or credit card required, simply install and get started.
Results for 25% of source files per build target
Try it on as many projects as you like
No time restriction
Pricing is based on the number of developers in your product team working with Swift, not the number of developers that will directly use Periphery. Team size is a strongly correlated to the rate of change within your product, and thus the rate at which your product will accumulate unused code.
